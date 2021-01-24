BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Over the past few days, several Russian military convoys have suddenly moved towards the Syrian desert, as they join the fight on the ground against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

According to Sputnik Arabic, the Russian military convoys consisted of armored vehicles, troop carriers and trucks carrying logistical equipment to the forces in the Syrian desert.

Special sources revealed to Sputnik Arabic that the Russian forces, in cooperation with units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Russian military police, have moved reinforcements towards the Badiya Al-Sham region, which is located in the countrysides of Hama, Raqqa and Homs.

The sources confirmed that other columns arrived in the Deir Ezzor desert, specifically in the areas of Bajab and Shoula, as part of a plan through which the Russian forces, in coordination with the Syrian Arab Army, sought to besiege the areas that witnessed renewed activity by ISIS in the region.

The private sources added that the reinforcements consist of the largest amount of troops deployed to this region in the last five years.

The Russian forces have been focusing on strengthening their positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region by increasing their number of ground forces and intensifying reconnaissance flights, in anticipation of any attacks that ISIS cells may carry out in the region.

