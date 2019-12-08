BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A large number of reinforcements from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) were deployed to the country’s western border with Syria, a military report read on Sunday.

According to the report, the 8th Brigade of the Population Mobilization Units were deployed to the Jazira Al-Hadr area south of Mosul to secure the border with Syria.

The reinforcements will be tasked with searching for Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) hideouts and infiltration points so that they can prevent the resurgence of this terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

On the PMU’s official website, they said that “significant military reinforcements arrived from the eighth brigade today at noon to Jazira Al-Hadr to reinforce the security forces south of Mosul,” noting that “there is intelligence information indicating that there are large gatherings of terrorists on the Iraqi border with Syria intending to launch attacks on a number of security sectors” .

The PMU forces have proven to be incredibly effective during their combing operations against the Islamic State, as they have managed to clear several rugged areas across the country.

