BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – A large group of Arab tribesmen in the eastern governorate of Al-Hasakah have joined the ranks of the government-sponsored National Defense Forces (NDF), which is one of the most important paramilitary forces east of the Euphrates.

According to a Sputnik Arabic correspondence, an induction ceremony of approximately 400 new troops was held on April 8th in the presence of a large crowd of military personnel and Arab tribesmen in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

“The fighters carried out a military parade for their graduation, which included combat and sport operations and the art of installing weapons of all kinds, in addition to carrying out a response and attack on one of the enemy’s sites, stressing their constant readiness to carry out any mission entrusted to them,” the Sputnik Arabic reporter said on Thursday.

Following the graduation ceremony, Major General Mouin Khaddour, the military commander in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, and deputy commander of the 17th Infantry Division in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), congratulated the new inductees and complimented their training.

During his speech, Khaddour accused the U.S. Coalition and its allies of stealing the resources of the eastern Euphrates region, while accusing them of setting terrorists loose to fight the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.

“Today we would have been stronger after liberating large areas of Syrian lands with the support of allied forces from the Russian army and the Iranian army,” he told the new inductees.

A member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, Hassan Al-Saloumi, who is the commander of the National Defense Center in Al-Hasakah Governorate, further told Sputnik Arabic that “the sons of the Arab tribes and the National Defense Forces have chosen the day that coincides with the birth anniversary of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, which, since its establishment, has raised the slogan of resistance to the occupier and to Western colonialism. He defends the legitimate rights and liberation movements in the world.”

“The new fighters who joined the ranks of the National Defense are ready, along with their comrades, and behind the forces of the Syrian Arab Army, for any combat mission against terrorist groups and against American and Turkish practices and their armed organizations on the entire Syrian territory,” he added.

The commander of the National Defense Center in Al-Hasakah Governorate revealed that “there is a great turnout from Arab tribes and clans to join the ranks of the auxiliary military forces of the Syrian Arab Army, and we are preparing in the coming weeks to graduate new courses that reach more than 1,000 volunteers.”

Al-Salloumi, a member of the of the Tayy Tribe, stated that “the sons of the Arab tribes are hand in hand with the Syrian army in its war against terrorism and against all kinds of occupation of our beloved country, Syria,” stressing that “work is underway with all Arab tribes to unite in fighting the American armies and the Turks, who control large parts of the wealth-rich Syrian Jazira region illegally.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the National Defense Forces in the city of Qamishli and its countryside and al-Hasakah have played a major role in fighting the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the past, especially during the years of 2014 and 2015 when the terrorist group attempted to seize the administrative capital and its nearby mountains.

