BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Another large convoy of militants and their family members has left the East Ghouta region, a Syrian military report claimed this afternoon.

According to the report, at least ten buses filled with 566 people departed the East Ghouta region.

Of the 566 people that left in this convoy today, 132 of them were members of Faylaq Al-Rahman from the suburbs of Zamalka, Jobar, and ‘Ayn Tarma.

More militants and their family members are expected to leave in the next 24 hours, as the East Ghouta deals reaches its end.