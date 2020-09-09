BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The military spokesman for the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, Colonel Pilot Mohammad Qununu, announced that a large armored convoy belonging to the Libyan National Army (LNA) was observed heading to the Sirte and Al-Jafrah area.

Qununu said that the Intelligence and Information Analysis Unit of the Operations Command “observed the movement of an armed convoy of 80 military vehicles of Haftar’s terrorist militia from Al-Jafrah to Al-Lud in the south.”

The military spokesman of the Government of National Accord in Tripoli pointed out that these movements “coincided with suspicious military build-ups,” which he said were “terrorist militias backed by mercenaries.”

Qununu added, in particular, that instructions were given to the GNA forces, to “fully prepare and wait for the Supreme Commander’s instructions, to deal and respond to the sources of fire at the appropriate place and time.”

The Libyan National Army has not responded to these latest allegations from the Government of National Accord.