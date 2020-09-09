BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The military spokesman for the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, Colonel Pilot Mohammad Qununu, announced that a large armored convoy belonging to the Libyan National Army (LNA) was observed heading to the Sirte and Al-Jafrah area.
Qununu said that the Intelligence and Information Analysis Unit of the Operations Command “observed the movement of an armed convoy of 80 military vehicles of Haftar’s terrorist militia from Al-Jafrah to Al-Lud in the south.”
The military spokesman of the Government of National Accord in Tripoli pointed out that these movements “coincided with suspicious military build-ups,” which he said were “terrorist militias backed by mercenaries.”
Qununu added, in particular, that instructions were given to the GNA forces, to “fully prepare and wait for the Supreme Commander’s instructions, to deal and respond to the sources of fire at the appropriate place and time.”
The Libyan National Army has not responded to these latest allegations from the Government of National Accord.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.