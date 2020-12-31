BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization carried out a large ambush in the Badiya Al-Sham region between the cities of Deir Ezzor and Palmyra on Thursday.

According to a field report from the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State terrorists ambushed a passenger bus that was carrying 20 Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and eight civilians in the eastern part of the country.

The report said that that nine others were wounded and transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They added that the bus was traveling along the International Highway between the cities of Palmyra and Deir Ezzor, when the Islamic State terrorists carried out a surprise attack along this imperative road.

Following the attack, the Syrian Arab Army sent reinforcements to the area and began a search and destroy operation against the Islamic State terrorists who carried out the ambush.

While some reports claim that the Syrian Arab Army killed as many as 40 Islamic State fighters after the ambush, a local source said that the death toll is unconfirmed and clashes are still ongoing, while both the Russian and Syrian air forces conduct reconnaissance missions.

In addition to the reconnaissance missions, the Russian and Syrian air forces have carried out several airstrikes on the Islamic State’s dens in the Badiya Al-Sham region, with a high concentration of these strikes focusing on the T-3 Pumping Station area.