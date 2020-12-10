BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Baniyas Refinery in the Syrian coastal governorate of Tartous caught on fire, Thursday, requiring civil defense teams to rush to the site to push out the flames.

According to reports from the Baniyas Refinery, the fire broke out at one of the sections of the site, as a result of a technical failure inside the unit.

The fire reportedly took place in the gasoline improvement unit of the Baniyas Refinery, which caused a large burst of flames to engulf this section of the site.

A site manager at the Baniyas Refinery said that no lives were lost and no one was injured as a result of the fire, adding that the damage to the facility was minimal.

The Baniyas Refinery is located along the Syrian coast; it is one of Syria’s only two oil refineries inside the Arab Republic.