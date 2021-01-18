BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – A large demonstration was held in the administrative capital of Al-Hasakah on Monday, in response to the obstruction of water by the Turkish-backed militants and the closure of a number of exits from the city by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the protesters gathered to condemn the actions of both entities, while further demanding the resumption of the water supply to the city and the reopening of the administrative capital’s exits.

The director of the Water Corporation, Mahmoud Al-Ikla, explained earlier that “the Turkish forces prevented the plant’s workers from operating it and stopped pumping water, which deprives about one million citizens of the city of Hasakah and the western countryside of the only water source.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey has stopped pumping water from the Alouk station more than 18 times since its presence in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah in 2019.

Meanwhile, SANA reported on Monday that the SDF troops have blocked the exits around the government areas to prevent the people from leaving, a move that they claimed was influenced by the US-led Coalition.