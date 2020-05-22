BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Israeli media revealed on Thursday that the cyber attack on thousands of Israeli sites was carried out by a group of hackers from the Gaza Strip, Turkey and North Africa.

Initial reports indicated that Iran was behind the attack, in light of the recent escalation against the background of an Israeli attack that disrupted an Iranian port last week, in response to an Iranian disruption of an Israeli water system.

Ronin Bergman, a military and intelligence affairs analyst, told Ynet News, that the group referred to consists of 9 hackers, who are gathered by an “anti-Israel ideology” and formed their group on April 11th.

Bergman stated that the attack was simple and uncomplicated and aimed at defaming the sites, “taking advantage of the feet and weaknesses (of Word Press) to enter an Israeli server company.”

The Israeli media released a photo that it said was the leader of the hacker group, “Hello Loya”.

Reports indicated that the attack disrupted the work of the sites, replaced their main pages with pictures and video clips showing destroyed Israeli cities, and broadcast an anti-Israel message in both Hebrew and English, saying: “The countdown to the destruction of the State of Israel began a long time ago.”

Among the hacked websites is the Ehud Hatsla Association’s rescue teams, as well as local authorities and private companies, organizations, associations and websites of a number of museums.

One of the hacked websites, which appeared in the name of a hacker group involved in the attack, was “Hackers_Of_Savior”, and it was mentioned in the video clip of this group on YouTube: “We gather here to avenge the Zionist crimes against the Palestinians who died or lost their lives, their families and their lands.”

Source: RT

