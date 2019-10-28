BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – A large convoy of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers was filmed heading to the Al-Hasakah Governorate’s northern border with Turkey on Monday.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the large army convoy will be reinforcing the armed forces that are already deployed to the border following a series of militant attacks on their positions near the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
On Monday, the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” launched a powerful attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions between Tal Tamr and Ras Al-‘Ayn.
The Syrian Army was able to fend off the attempted militant advance; however, these attacks have caused a great deal of concern for Damascus, as it appears Turkey is not enforcing their part of the ceasefire agreement.
Lastly, Damascus is concerned about the attempted land grabbing by the Turkish-backed militants, especially in these border areas.
