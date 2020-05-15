BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – A large number of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers poured into the Daraa Governorate this week to take part in a new operation inside the key town of Tafas.

According to a field source in the Daraa Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army, primarily the 4th Armored Division, traveled to the outskirts of Tafas after receiving orders from the SAA’s high command.

The source said Syrian Army reinforcements have been traveling from neighboring governorates to take part in this upcoming operation to clear Tafas of all the remaining militants inside.

He would add that the operation is expected to kickoff shortly, as more reinforcements continue to head towards the Daraa Governorate.

Video footage of a large military convoy heading to Daraa was released on Thursday and shared across social media and YouTube; it shows a convoy of vehicles making their way to Tafas.

Another video showing a unit from the 4th Armored Division heading to Daraa was also shared on social media and YouTube on Thursday, further confirming the latter’s participation in this upcoming operation.

