BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A convoy of trucks bearing Iraqi Kurdistan numbers entered the Syrian city of Qamishli on Wednesday after entering the country from the illegal Al-Waleed Crossing, which is monitored by the U.S. forces.

The convoy was reportedly transporting building materials, logistical materials and some mechanisms, and included closed trucks whose materials could not be seen inside.

The total number of trucks was about 40, and they enter periodically into the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

However, most of them head to the American bases in Al-Hasakah and the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

