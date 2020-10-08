BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Azerbaijan military launched a big attack in the southern part of the Karabakh region this morning, as their troops targeted the strategic Jebrail area.

“At around 8:30 in the morning battalion-sized #Azerbaijani troops attempted to assault from the assembly area in the S. section,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, tweeted on Thursday.

“However, having more than 20 KIA and wounded & losing 3 pieces of military equipment, (Azerbaijani forces) fled from the outskirts of Jebrail,” she added.

The Azerbaijani military has been trying to crack the Armenian lines at the Jebrail front for several days now; however, they have only been able to make minimal gains.

Meanwhile, at the northern front, the Azerbaijani military is currently trying to advance their positions, amid heavy resistance from the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

Despite international calls to end the clashes in Karabakh, the two sides are deadlocked in a fierce battle for this disputed region.