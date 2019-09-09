BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The mayor of Al-Qa’im in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate told the Sputnik News Agency on Friday, September 6th that his country’s government was preparing to reopen their border with Syria after several weeks of construction.

Speaking to Sputnik, Ahmad Jidyan, Al-Qa’im’s mayor, said that 90 percent of the Iraqi-Syrian border at Albukamal has been rehabilitated.

Despite previously setting the reopening date on September 7th, Jidyan said the border crossing will actually be reopened on a later date, as the project’s construction continues on both sides of the border.

Jidyan said the last 10 percent of the construction has to do with logistical work, in particular, the restoration of electricity at the crossing.

For Syria, the reopening of their border crossing with Iraq will be a major boost for their economy as trade and commerce between both countries should be increased substantially.

Furthermore, once the border is reopened, Syria will benefit greatly from Iran’s ground transportation of oil.

As of now, Syria relies on Iran’s transportation of oil via sea; however, with the new land bridge from Iraq, they will be able to avoid such travel routes.

At the same time, a new land bridge between Iraq and Iran is nearly complete in the northeastern part of the Diyala Governorate, another Iraqi official told Sputnik.

The new crossing will be opened in the town of Al-Munzhiriyah and will allow up to 1,200 people to pass through the border each day.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Russian Su-35 jets allegedly forced Israeli warplanes to abandon 2nd attack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
DaveattuMarg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
attu
Guest
attu
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I not see any rod / highway in picture… Only desert sand!!!! Where are the road ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-09 12:46
Dave
Guest
Dave
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They better put strong air defences there!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-09 15:15
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I let you guess who is waiting at the corner with a baseball bat…

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-09 12:38
Marg bah Shah, Marg Bar Pahlavi
Guest
Marg bah Shah, Marg Bar Pahlavi
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The team with the outlaw manager about to land himself in jail right, douche ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-09 19:48