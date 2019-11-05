Un alto funcionario turco afirmó que Turquía capturó a la hermana mayor de Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, previamente asesinada durante una redada estadounidense en la provincia de Idlib en Siria, informó el lunes AP.
El funcionario calificó el arresto como una “mina de oro de inteligencia”, dice el informe.
Según el informe, la mujer de 65 años, llamada Rasmiya Awad, fue capturada en una redada realizada el lunes. Awad vivía en un remolque cerca de la ciudad de Azaz, al norte de Alepo, una región bajo control turco desde 2016 Operation Euphrates Shield.
“Este tipo de cosas es una mina de oro de inteligencia. Lo que ella sabe sobre [Daesh *] puede expandir significativamente nuestra comprensión del grupo y ayudarnos a atrapar a más tipos malos”, dijo el funcionario, según AP.
El funcionario turco dijo que Awad fue detenida junto con su esposo, su nuera y cinco hijos. Según los informes, los adultos están siendo interrogados. Se sospecha que Rasmiya está afiliado al grupo terrorista Daesh, dijo el funcionario, sin proporcionar más detalles.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, cuyo verdadero nombre era Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim al-Badri (según The Daily Telegraph), era un iraquí de la ciudad de Samarra, al norte de Bagdad. Fue reportado muerto como resultado de una redada de operaciones especiales en Estados Unidos el mes pasado. Su muerte fue confirmada más tarde por el grupo terrorista.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.