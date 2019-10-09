BEIRUT, LÍBANO (4:45 p.m.) – La Fuerza Aérea Turca ha desatado un asalto masivo en el norte de Siria esta tarde, apuntando a varios sitios bajo el control de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF) y las Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG) lideradas por los kurdos.
Según una fuente en el norte de Siria, los ataques aéreos turcos se concentran principalmente en la ciudad fronteriza de Ras Al-ynAyn; Sin embargo, desde entonces se han extendido a otras ciudades en la región norte de Siria.
Al mismo tiempo, las unidades de artillería del ejército turco están golpeando las posiciones de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias a lo largo de la frontera, causando una serie de explosiones que han obligado a los locales a huir del área en pánico.
A partir de ahora, las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias no han respondido a los ataques del ejército turco, pero es solo cuestión de tiempo antes de que se enfrenten a las tropas enemigas a lo largo de la frontera turca.
El miércoles por la tarde, el presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, anunció que las Fuerzas Armadas turcas habían comenzado su tan esperada ofensiva contra los “terroristas” en el norte de Siria.
Turquía considera que tanto SDF como YPG son entidades terroristas que son las ramas sirias del proscrito Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán (PKK).
