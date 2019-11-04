BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:10 p.m.) – Por primera vez en seis semanas, la Fuerza Aérea Árabe Siria (SyAAF) lanzó ataques aéreos sobre la región noroeste de Siria.
Según una fuente militar en Damasco, la Fuerza Aérea Siria, principalmente aviones de las Fuerzas del Tigre, lanzó varios ataques sobre la llanura de Al-Ghaab y el campo noreste de Latakia.
La fuente dijo que la Fuerza Aérea siria atacó fuertemente las defensas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y el Partido Islámico de Turquestán cerca de la ciudad clave de Kabani, que actualmente es el sitio de intensos enfrentamientos entre el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) y los militantes.
En la llanura de Al-Ghaab, la Fuerza Aérea siria bombardeó las posiciones yihadistas en la parte norte de esta región rural, infligiendo graves daños a las defensas militantes.
Estos últimos ataques aéreos de la Fuerza Aérea siria se producen en un momento en que la SAA continúa acumulando tropas en las gobernaciones de Latakia, Hama e Idlib.
