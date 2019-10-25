BEIRUT, LÍBANO (4:20 P.M.) – La Fuerza Aérea Rusa ha desatado un poderoso ataque sobre los campos de Idlib y Alepo hoy, apuntando a varios sitios bajo el control de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Según una fuente del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) en el noroeste de Siria, la Fuerza Aérea de Rusia comenzó sus ataques el viernes atacando el campo del sur de la gobernación de Idlib.
La fuente dijo que los ataques rusos se concentraron en las ciudades de Hazarin, Rakaya y Kafr Sijnah.
Tras los ataques en el sur de Idlib, la Fuerza Aérea rusa lanzó una nueva serie de ataques aéreos sobre el oeste de Alepo; Este ataque apuntó a las posiciones de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham cerca de la ciudad de Takad.
La Fuerza Aérea Rusa también lanzaría varios ataques sobre el noreste de Latakia y el noroeste de Hama, ya que ayudaron a las tropas del ejército árabe sirio que actualmente se enfrentan con los rebeldes yihadistas.
Desde la segunda semana de octubre, la Fuerza Aérea Rusa ha llevado a cabo múltiples ataques aéreos por día en la región noroeste de Siria.
Estos ataques aéreos se han intensificado recientemente en las provincias de Latakia e Idlib, a pesar de un nuevo acuerdo con las autoridades turcas en el norte de Siria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.