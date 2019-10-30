BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:30 p.m.) – La Fuerza Aérea rusa desató un ataque masivo sobre el campo de Idlib el miércoles, mientras sus aviones de combate atacaban varios sitios pertenecientes a los rebeldes yihadistas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Dirigida por sus jets Sukhoi desde Hmeimim (base aérea var. Khmeimim), la Fuerza Aérea rusa lanzó más de 30 ataques aéreos en el campo de Idlib, alcanzando varios objetivos de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en la región sur de la gobernación.
Según una fuente militar en el noroeste de Siria, la Fuerza Aérea rusa atacó principalmente las posiciones de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en las ciudades de Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Rakaya, Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, Al-Tinah, Ma ‘ Ar Tahrouma, Naqir, Jbala y Umm Seer.
Al mismo tiempo, el ejército árabe sirio (SAA) ha estado bombardeando fuertemente el campo del sur de Idlib.
Estos ataques del Ejército Árabe Sirio y de la Fuerza Aérea Rusa se producen al mismo tiempo que los militares envían refuerzos al sur de Idlib para la próxima ofensiva contra los rebeldes yihadistas en esta región del país.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.