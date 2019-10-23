BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:10 p.m.) – Un día después de la reunión del presidente ruso Vladimir Putin con su homólogo turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, la Fuerza Aérea rusa ha desatado un ataque a gran escala en la gobernación de Idlib.
Liderados por sus aviones desde la base aérea Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) en el suroeste de Latakia, la Fuerza Aérea rusa llevó a cabo varios ataques aéreos sobre el sur y el oeste de Idlib hoy, apuntando a muchos sitios pertenecientes a los rebeldes yihadistas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y Hurras Grupo Al-Deen.
Según una fuente del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) en la cercana Latakia, la Fuerza Aérea Rusa concentró la mayoría de sus ataques en el suroeste de Idlib, ya que golpearon varios sitios de HTS que iban desde Kafr Nabl hasta las líneas de combate militantes con los militares.
La Fuerza Aérea Rusa también llevó a cabo numerosos ataques sobre el campo nororiental de Latakia; sin embargo, este ataque fue principalmente una operación para sus helicópteros de asalto.
Con la situación en el noreste de Siria tranquilizándose, la Fuerza Aérea Rusa y sus aliados del ejército sirio se concentran una vez más en la Gobernación de Idlib y varias áreas cercanas.
El martes, un ex general del ejército sirio dijo a la versión en árabe de la Agencia de Noticias Sputnik que la operación militar probablemente comenzará en los próximos días, ya que casi han completado todos sus preparativos para la ofensiva.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.