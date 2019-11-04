BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:50 a.m.) – La Fuerza Aérea rusa reanudó su campaña aérea sobre el noroeste de Siria anoche, ya que sus aviones de combate realizaron varios ataques en Alepo. Las provincias de Idlib, Latakia y Hama.
Según una fuente militar en la Gobernación de Latakia, los helicópteros de ataque rusos invadieron la fortaleza yihadista de Kabani, donde lanzaron varios ataques contra las defensas del Partido Islámico de Turquestán y Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
La Fuerza Aérea rusa intensificaría sus ataques sobre el noroeste de Siria lanzando ataques en el sur, el sureste y el oeste de Idlib, el sur de Alepo y el noroeste de Hama.
En el oeste de Idlib, la Fuerza Aérea rusa lanzó su mayor ataque de la noche, cuando sus aviones bombardearon la ciudad de Jisr Al-Shughour y sus pueblos vecinos.
La Fuerza Aérea Rusa también desataría un poderoso ataque contra el sureste de Idlib, golpeando las posiciones de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en las ciudades de Al-Musharifah, Al-Ja’dan y Tal Al-Sheih.
Mientras tanto, en el sur de Idlib, se informó que la Fuerza Aérea de Rusia bombardeó las ciudades controladas por los yihadistas de Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, Rakaya y varias otras ciudades en este eje.
Completarían esta ronda de ataques atacando las posiciones militantes en el campo del sur de Alepo y la región norte de la llanura de Al-Ghaab.
