BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:00 p.m.) – La Fuerza Aérea Rusa lanzó hoy un nuevo conjunto de ataques aéreos sobre el campo del sur de la Gobernación de Idlib, dijo una fuente del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) a Al-Masdar News.
Según la fuente militar, la Fuerza Aérea rusa lanzó una serie de ataques aéreos sobre la ciudad de Rakaya después de realizar una misión de reconocimiento sobre el sur de Idlib esta tarde.
La fuente dijo que la Fuerza Aérea Rusa bombardeó específicamente las posiciones de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, que es el grupo yihadista más grande en la región noroeste de Siria.
Los ataques aéreos del martes por parte de la Fuerza Aérea rusa marcaron la tercera vez en las últimas 72 horas que este último llevó a cabo ataques sobre el campo de Idlib.
Desde principios de octubre, la Fuerza Aérea Rusa ha lanzado ataques aéreos sobre la Gobernación de Idlib en al menos media docena de ocasiones, con la mayoría de estos ataques dirigidos a las posiciones de Hay’at Tahrir Al-sham.
