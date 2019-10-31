BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:10 p.m.) – La Fuerza Aérea rusa llevó a cabo un poderoso ataque sobre la gobernación de Idlib el jueves, apuntando a un almacenamiento de armas yihadistas.
Según los informes, la Fuerza Aérea rusa bombardeó un depósito de armas Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham dentro de la ciudad de Darkoush; Esto resultó en varias explosiones fuertes que se podían escuchar en toda el área.
La Fuerza Aérea Rusa a menudo ataca estos sitios yihadistas una vez que pueden confirmar las coordenadas de ellos de espías y activistas locales.
Recientemente, la Fuerza Aérea Rusa ha sido mucho más activa en Idlib debido a la acumulación del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) en la parte sur de la gobernación.
Desde mediados de octubre, la Fuerza Aérea rusa ha lanzado varios ataques aéreos sobre Idlib, con un ataque reciente de más de 40 ataques en las partes sur y oeste de la gobernación.
