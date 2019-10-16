BEIRUT, LÍBANO (5:20 p.m.) – La Fuerza Aérea Rusa desató su mayor ataque del mes sobre la Gobernación de Idlib anoche, dijo una fuente del ejército sirio a Al-Masdar News.
En declaraciones a Al-Masdar desde el campo sureño de Idlib, la fuente dijo que la Fuerza Aérea rusa desató fuertes ataques sobre la ciudad de Rakaya en un esfuerzo por destruir las capacidades ofensivas de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
La fuente dijo que la Fuerza Aérea Rusa ha concentrado sus ataques en Rakaya en los últimos días porque creen que hay una gran presencia de combatientes Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham en la ciudad.
Al mismo tiempo, se informó que aviones rusos en el campo del noreste de la gobernación de Latakia anoche lanzaron varios ataques contra la fortaleza yihadista de Kabani.
Según los informes, la Fuerza Aérea rusa utilizó sus helicópteros de ataque para golpear las posiciones de Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y el Partido Islámico de Turquestán en Kabani.
El ataque estaba destinado a infligir grandes daños en las defensas yihadistas, al tiempo que les impedía lanzar ataques contra las tropas sirias en el área.
