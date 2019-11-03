BEIRUT, LÍBANO (11:20 a.m.) – La Fuerza Aérea de los EE. UU. Transportó varios vehículos blindados a la frontera sirio-iraquí la semana pasada en medio de informes de una nueva base establecida en la Gobernación de Deir Ezzor.
Según los informes, un transporte militar C-17 de la Fuerza Aérea de EE. UU. Entregó vehículos de infantería M2A2 Bradley a la base aérea Jabal Goule, que se encuentra a 30 km al noroeste de la gobernación de Al-Hasakah de Siria.
Con respecto a la nueva base militar, Estados Unidos planea construir su mayor instalación en el campo oriental de la gobernación de Deir Ezzor.
La construcción de esta nueva base militar fue reportada primero por páginas pro militantes y luego por activistas locales en el este de Deir Ezzor.
La noticia de los EE. UU. La construcción de una nueva base militar se produce al mismo tiempo que el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump se jacta de ocupar los campos petroleros de Siria.
