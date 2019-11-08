Una coalición naval liderada por Estados Unidos lanzó oficialmente operaciones en Bahrein el jueves para proteger el envío en las aguas del Golfo, luego de una serie de ataques.
La coalición, destinada a evitar una amenaza percibida para el suministro mundial de petróleo, ha estado en proceso desde junio. Irán ha negado cualquier responsabilidad por los misteriosos ataques y ha presentado sus propias propuestas para impulsar la seguridad del Golfo, que excluyen a las potencias externas.
Bahrein, que alberga la Quinta Flota de la Marina de los EE. UU., Se unió al Constructo de Seguridad Marítima Internacional (IMSC) en agosto. Arabia Saudita y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos hicieron lo mismo en septiembre.
Australia y Gran Bretaña son los principales países occidentales que acordaron enviar buques de guerra para escoltar el envío del Golfo.
El miembro más reciente, Albania, se unió el viernes, informa AFP.
Las embarcaciones serán escoltadas a través del Estrecho de Ormuz, el punto estratégico de estrangulamiento en la cabecera del Golfo y la principal arteria para el transporte de petróleo del Medio Oriente.
