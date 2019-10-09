DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:00 P.M.) – The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to send massive reinforcements to the northern borders as Turkey prepares full invasion.

A 30-second video footage shows tens of vehicles carrying hundreds of Kurdish fighters heading to Syria’s northern borders in an attempt to repel the Turkish military.

Turkey said it is launching a military campaign on northern Syria in order to eradicate the ‘terrorist groups which pose a threat to Turkey’s national security’.

With Turkey’s announcement of the operation, the US pulled out its troops from northern Syria; a withdrawal harshly criticized by the Kurdish officials.

However, US President Donald Trump threatened to obliterate Turkey’s economy if it goes off limit.

Meanwhile, a SDF commander-in-chief said that they are considering a partnership with Syrian President Bashar Assad in order to repel the Turkish military in northern Syria.

On Monday, The Turkish Air Force reportedly bombed a weapons convoy that was destined for the Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

