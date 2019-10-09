Turkey

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:00 P.M.) – The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to send massive reinforcements to the northern borders as Turkey prepares full invasion.

A 30-second video footage shows tens of vehicles carrying hundreds of Kurdish fighters heading to Syria’s northern borders in an attempt to repel the Turkish military.

Turkey said it is launching a military campaign on northern Syria in order to eradicate the ‘terrorist groups which pose a threat to Turkey’s national security’.

With Turkey’s announcement of the operation, the US pulled out its troops from northern Syria; a withdrawal harshly criticized by the Kurdish officials.

However, US President Donald Trump threatened to obliterate Turkey’s economy if it goes off limit.

Meanwhile, a SDF commander-in-chief said that they are considering a partnership with Syrian President Bashar Assad in order to repel the Turkish military in northern Syria.

On Monday, The Turkish Air Force reportedly bombed a weapons convoy that was destined for the Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

2
avatar
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Don’t worry the Turki Army will not invade Syria and attack Kurds. Turki doesnt want another Vietnam / Afghanistan / Yemen to happen to them. It is not going to be an easy cake walk for the Turks where in ErDOG will be able to proclaim MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. Many things can go wrong and no one will cry & shed tears for the Jihadi scum supported by Turki who will be dead in 100s but there will be 1000s of questions asked when the Turki Armed forces body bags come home for burial.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
It has already begun.

