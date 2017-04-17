DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are proving too much to handle for ISIS, seizing three villages in northern Raqqa over the weekend.

Exploring weak points in the Islamic State’s defensive line, the Kurdish-led SDF managed to impose full control over the villages of Kabash Gharbi, Mushayrifat al-Miftah and Al-Rasheed after skirmishes with ISIS insurgents.

Meanwhile, after liberating the Alexandria neighborhood of Tabqa city on Saturday, the SDF set up two humanitarian corridors in the southern sector of the city, thereby allowing civilians to escape the ongoing battle and minimizing collateral damage in the process.

The advance marks stage four of the Euphrates Wrath offensive.

Meanwhile, four Kurdish soldiers were killed and two more injured as ISIS mines struck two SDF vehicles in the eastern countryside of Raqqa, Amaq Agency claimed.