BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 A.M.) – At least 6 towns in northern Aleppo have agreed to reconcile with the Syrian government after Russian advisors mediated between the parties this week.

According to reports from northern Aleppo, the Kurdish towns of Tal Rifa’at and Mennagh agreed to reconcile with the government after more than 4 years of being under rebel control.

In addition to the aforementioned Kurdish-held towns, a number of formerly rebel-held towns in northern Aleppo have agreed to reconcile with the government.

A military source added that these formerly rebel-held towns in northern Aleppo include Mayer, Tal Jibbin, Ma’arasteh Khan, and Hardatinin.

 

All of the parties involved in this reconciliation signed statements agreeing to the terms set forth by the Russian military on Thursday.

3 Comments on "Kurdish towns reconcile with Syrian government in Aleppo"

Cyriak Papasissis
Enormously important achievement in diplomacy!!!

09/02/2017 23:53
Nestor Arapa
Si el ejercito Sirio sigue avanzando hacia la frontera Turca, sin duda recibirá apoyo de pueblos Kurdos y Árabes que son habitados en la zona norte de Alepo.

Today 02:43
Françoise LAGATHU
In that countryside, Kurdish people needs the help from syrian army, because it’s the only way for them to be preserved from turkish attacks.

Today 13:10
