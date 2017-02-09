BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 A.M.) – At least 6 towns in northern Aleppo have agreed to reconcile with the Syrian government after Russian advisors mediated between the parties this week.

According to reports from northern Aleppo, the Kurdish towns of Tal Rifa’at and Mennagh agreed to reconcile with the government after more than 4 years of being under rebel control.

In addition to the aforementioned Kurdish-held towns, a number of formerly rebel-held towns in northern Aleppo have agreed to reconcile with the government.

A military source added that these formerly rebel-held towns in northern Aleppo include Mayer, Tal Jibbin, Ma’arasteh Khan, and Hardatinin.

All of the parties involved in this reconciliation signed statements agreeing to the terms set forth by the Russian military on Thursday.

