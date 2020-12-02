BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Afrin Liberation Forces targeted the headquarters of the Turkish Armed Forces in the northwestern Aleppo district of Afrin, amid growing tensions in the northern part of the country.

According to reports, the Afrin Liberation Forces recently targeted the Turkish military base in the Afrin region, which was captured from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) during a 2018 operation backed by Ankara.

In a video released shortly after the attack, the Afrin Liberation Forces can be seen striking the Turkish military headquarters and later claiming that as many five members of the latter were killed in the process.

Kurdish militias target a Turkish military headquarters in Afrin and expect deaths According to them, only 5 Turkish militia members were killed and four cars destroyed pic.twitter.com/eEFWqmblol — ملك السلطنه (@jamlyyyyy) December 2, 2020

The Afrin Liberation Forces are a somewhat mysterious group in that not much is known about their leadership and their composition. It is believed that they were first formed shortly after the Turkish-backed militants captured the Afrin region from the People’s Protection Units in March 2018.

They have been accused by the Turkish-backed militants of being an offshoot or sleeper cell of the YPG; however, it is not confirmed.