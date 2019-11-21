BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Kurdish security forces, Asayish, are preparing to withdraw from the town of Manbij in northeastern Aleppo, Al-Watan reported on Thursday.

According to the Al-Watan report, the Asayish forces will be withdrawing from Manbij per the agreement the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) made with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Once the Asayish withdraw from Manbij, Al-Watan claims that the Syrian military will take over the areas that were previously patrolled by the Kurdish security forces.

Despite these claims, there has been no confirmation from the either the Syrian Arab Army or the Syrian Democratic Forces on the alleged withdrawal of the Asayish from Manbij.

In October, the SAA and SDF reached a military cooperation agreement that would see the government forces reenter several areas along the Syrian-Turkish border.

While Turkey claims that the SDF has yet to withdraw from the border, the SDF has indeed removed their troops in several sites, including the border towns like Al-Derbasiyah and Al-Malikiyah.

Advertisements