BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:35 A.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) has conducted their first official meeting with the Syrian government in Damascus, today, the SDC co-chair, Riad Darar, told the Reuters News Agency this morning.

The SDC’s meeting with the Syrian government this morning marks the first time during this war that this Kurdish-led political faction has conducted an official visit in Damascus.

This latest meeting between the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Council comes just days after the two entities unofficially met in the northern cities of Al-Qamishli and Tabaqa.

Earlier this month, the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed to share control over the Tabaqa Dam in the western countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The Syrian government and SDC will likely meet several more times in the coming month, as they look to work towards eventual reconciliation.

