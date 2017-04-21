DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:20 P.M.) – Over the past 24 hours, ISIS has withdrawn hundreds of fighters towards the provincial capital of Raqqa as the YPG-led ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) seized numerous sites, surrounding nearly a dozen ISIS controlled villages in a pocket in the northern Raqqa countryside.

Following the capture of six other villages yesterday, the US-backed SDF captured the villages of Al-Hazimah, Mazraat Al-Hukumia and Tall Hazimah on Friday amid phase five of the Euphrates Wrath offensive.

Islamic State forces largely withdrew from the aforementioned areas on Wednesday, leaving only wounded fighters and volunteer suicide bombers behind. At least one SVBIED struck rural Raqqa today, hitting the newly liberated Al-Hitash village.

Advertisement

Once the jihadist enclave is liquadated with US air support, the predominately Kurdish SDF will launch their final offensive towards Raqqa city, the self-proclaimed ISIS capital.

Share this article:
  • 94
  • 20
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    114
    Shares
ALSO READ  Kurdish troops overrun more villages as ISIS sets up last defensive line before battle for Raqqa
 
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz