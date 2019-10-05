FILE PHOTO Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters © Erik de Castro / Reuters

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have allegedly deployed a massive force in northern Al-Raqqa this weekend after reports about a new Turkish military operation east of the Euphrates.

According to the reports, which have not been confirmed by Al-Masdar, the Syrian Democratic Forces deployed a large number of fighters to the northern Al-Raqqa town of Tal Abyad, which is located along the Turkish border.

Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his accusations that the U.S. Coalition had failed to live up to their promises regarding the implementation of the safe zone area in the northern region of Syria.

Erdogan reiterated his pledge to launch a large-scale operation to eliminate the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces from the Turkish border.

Turkey considers the SDF and YPG forces to be terrorist entities that offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group that was at war with the Turkish military for several years.

turks come syria in walking and go out in bodybags

