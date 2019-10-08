BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Monday of preparing to capture the key town of Manbij in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

“The first consequences of the US withdrawal & failure of the Security Mechanism Agreement: Syrian regime forces backed by Russia prepare to move militarily towards the city of Manbij. We said earlier that any Turkish attack would have bad consequences for the whole region,” the official Twitter account of the Syrian Democratic Forces tweeted.

However, despite these claims, a source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar that they moved reinforcements to this front in order to block the Turkish-backed militants from expanding their presence in the Aleppo Governorate.

The source added that the Syrian and Russian armed forces are taking preliminary steps to prevent these Turkish-backed militants from pushing into any area where the SAA currently has a front-line with the Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The Syrian government is urging the Kurdish-led forces to handover their areas to the armed forces in order to avoid a Turkish military invasion; however, the SDF and YPG have both vowed to defend their territories and wage an all-out war against Turkey.

kurds are still behaving like dumb and stupid . let them get killed with turks. SAA was best option for Kurds but they attitude will make them suffer and they will not learn they are like donkey.

This Kurdish claim is IMHO a desperate ploy to call back the Americans.

Rationally the SAA still has to fight HTS in Idlib and can wait till the YPG call Syria into their areas to help in a fight against Turkey.

