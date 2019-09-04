BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The leader of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Salih Muslim, said this week, as reported by the Kurdish-language Khabar publication, that his political group is ready to return to Damascus to restart peace talks with the Syrian government.

The long-time leader of the PYD said that his political party is ready to go to Damascus and negotiate with Damascus as many times as needed until a political solution is reached.

“We went to Damascus and we will go again until we find free people who can sit with our delegation and to let everyone know that we are free in our desires and we will maintain our character,” Muslim said.

Muslim’s comments came during a meeting in Tal Al-Abyad (Al-Raqqa) between the PYD-aligned tribes in the Euphrates River Valley region.

Previously, negotiations between the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Council have failed, as both were unable to reach a compromise on the future of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and political autonomy in the SDC-governed areas.

 

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

