BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:46 A.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday seized control of a train station in southeastern Raqqa city, military sources reported according to ARA News.

The officials sourced by ARA News explained that dozens of ISIS fighters were killed in clashes on Monday at the station located in Qasta al-Sukun district between the terrorist group and the Kurdish-led SDF.

“Liberating the train station was another victory for our forces against this radical group,” SDF officer Habun Osman told ARA News.

This comes as part of the third phase of the Euphrates Wrath Operation, aimed at liberating Eastern Raqqa from ISIS jihadists, launched by the SDF on 4 February, ARA News explained.