Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) carry their weapons as they walk in the western rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:46 A.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday seized control of a train station in southeastern Raqqa city, military sources reported according to ARA News.

The officials sourced by ARA News explained that dozens of ISIS fighters were killed in clashes on Monday at the station located in Qasta al-Sukun district between the terrorist group and the Kurdish-led SDF.

“Liberating the train station was another victory for our forces against this radical group,” SDF officer Habun Osman told ARA News.

This comes as part of the third phase of the Euphrates Wrath Operation, aimed at liberating Eastern Raqqa from ISIS jihadists, launched by the SDF on 4 February, ARA News explained.

Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

1 Comment on "Kurdish-led forces capture train station in southeastern Raqqa from ISIS"

Advancing according to plan sound IMHO good.

Today 11:41
