BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Afrin Liberation Forces released two videos this week showing their operations against the Turkish military and their allied militants in northern Syria.
In the first video released by the Afrin Liberation Forces, one of their fighters can be seen sniping a Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) militant at the town of Mare’ in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The Afrin Liberation Forces also released another video of their operations in Syria, but this time the film shows their troops attacking a Turkish military base in another area inside the Aleppo Governorate.
The second video shows them targeting the Turkish base at Gobele village. It’s retaliation for Tel Rifaat. pic.twitter.com/R2AYvhoYkW
— Woofers (@NotWoofers) December 4, 2019
The Afrin Liberation Forces were formed in 2018 following the capture of the Afrin region by the Turkish-backed militants.
Since then, the Afrin Liberation Forces have wreaked havoc on the positions of the Turkish-backed militants in several parts of the Aleppo Governorate, including the Afrin region.
