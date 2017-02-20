BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led “Syrian Democratic Forces” launched an attack against the the Turkish-backed rebels in northern Aleppo on Monday, striking the latter near the strategic border-town of ‘Azaz.

According to the SDF’s official media wing, their forces seized the village of Ma’reen after a short battle with the Turkish-backed rebels west of ‘Azaz.

This advance by the Syrian Democratic Forces comes just one week after the Turkish Army launched several artillery shells towards their positions in the Afreen Canton of northern Aleppo.

Advertisement

The purpose of this assault on Monday is unknown; however, the Syrian Democratic Forces are now within striking distance of the rebel stronghold, which may be a red flag for the Turkish Army, who views the Kurdish forces in Syria as “terrorists.”

Share this article:
  • 196
  • 2
  • 1
  • 1
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    201
    Shares
ALSO READ  BREAKING: 4 Russian soldiers killed in Syrian blast
Advertisement
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Kurdish forces seize village from Turkish-backed rebels in northern Aleppo"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Very good 🙂

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/02/2017 22:50
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Well, the goal seems pretty clear for me : if Turds shell SDF, SDF shells Free Salafist Army’s HQs in Azaz. SDF should ask the US for XM395 mortar shells… These are not too expensive and… GPS guided… The French made 120mm mortar the US use (yup) has pretty good range, if I remember well, 8km and 12 or 14km if you put a booster-load… If you launch guided shells with it, it may give very bad surprise, especially the anti-personnel loads : these get airburst about 2m high before hitting the ground and can be lethal up to 75m… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/02/2017 23:14
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excelente noticia, justificado la toma, el pueblo Kurdo como parte de Siria tiene todo el derecho de defenderse de la agresión por parte del ejercito invasor, espero que se sumen mas patriotas con la finalidad de expulsar a los mercenarios de Erdogan de la zona.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 01:15
wpDiscuz