BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led “Syrian Democratic Forces” launched an attack against the the Turkish-backed rebels in northern Aleppo on Monday, striking the latter near the strategic border-town of ‘Azaz.

According to the SDF’s official media wing, their forces seized the village of Ma’reen after a short battle with the Turkish-backed rebels west of ‘Azaz.

This advance by the Syrian Democratic Forces comes just one week after the Turkish Army launched several artillery shells towards their positions in the Afreen Canton of northern Aleppo.

The purpose of this assault on Monday is unknown; however, the Syrian Democratic Forces are now within striking distance of the rebel stronghold, which may be a red flag for the Turkish Army, who views the Kurdish forces in Syria as “terrorists.”

