Following the arrival of a huge convoy of military reinforcements from Iraq, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began its long-awaited northern Deir Ezzor offensive.

Slashing through sparsely populated desert terrain, the SDF bypassed a number of ISIS strongpoints and shortly after captured the large Al-Kibar Military Base in a remarkable coup. This base is located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

Picture from the site:

Effectively, US-backed forces have reached forward positions just 45 kilometers north of the provincial capital, applying significant pressure on the Islamic State.

In related news, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) tried to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor Airbase but were foiled by well prepared ISIS militants in Deir Ezzor city on Monday.

Meanwhile, Amaq Agency published two photos from the Raqqa countryside depicting an anti-tank missile wipe out a SDF technical:

