Following the arrival of a huge convoy of military reinforcements from Iraq, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began its long-awaited northern Deir Ezzor offensive.
Slashing through sparsely populated desert terrain, the SDF bypassed a number of ISIS strongpoints and shortly after captured the large Al-Kibar Military Base in a remarkable coup. This base is located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
Picture from the site:
Effectively, US-backed forces have reached forward positions just 45 kilometers north of the provincial capital, applying significant pressure on the Islamic State.
In related news, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) tried to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor Airbase but were foiled by well prepared ISIS militants in Deir Ezzor city on Monday.
Meanwhile, Amaq Agency published two photos from the Raqqa countryside depicting an anti-tank missile wipe out a SDF technical:
5 Comments on "Kurdish forces seize military base from ISIS amid massive offensive in Deir Ezzor"
Good news that anti IS forces try to reach Deir Ezzor. Good for moral and drawing away IS forces from the town.
“Following the arrival of a huge convoy of military reinforcements from Iraq…” Fake news. No such thing happened.
AFAIR You are right. There was no huge Kurdish reinforcement – but a convoy with much appreciated heavy gear from Iraq.
It was not made clear originally whether this material would be allocated to the Deir Ezzor or the Raqqa offensive drive.
SDF rechaza a los traidores Peshmergas, Barzani es aliado de Erdogan.
Very good 🙂 They can open fire on the other side of the river. I hope they will do.