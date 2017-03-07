Following the arrival of a huge convoy of military reinforcements from Iraq, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began its long-awaited northern Deir Ezzor offensive.

Slashing through sparsely populated desert terrain, the SDF bypassed a number of ISIS strongpoints and shortly after captured the large Al-Kibar Military Base in a remarkable coup. This base is located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

Picture from the site:

Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News

Advertisement

Effectively, US-backed forces have reached forward positions just 45 kilometers north of the provincial capital, applying significant pressure on the Islamic State.

In related news, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) tried to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor Airbase but were foiled by well prepared ISIS militants in Deir Ezzor city on Monday.

Meanwhile, Amaq Agency published two photos from the Raqqa countryside depicting an anti-tank missile wipe out a SDF technical:

Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News
Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Rate Article (5 / 1)
ALSO READ  VIDEO: Syrian Army expands buffer zone around Palmyra - Map update
Advertisement
 
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

5 Comments on "Kurdish forces seize military base from ISIS amid massive offensive in Deir Ezzor"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Good news that anti IS forces try to reach Deir Ezzor. Good for moral and drawing away IS forces from the town.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 11:11
Pete
Guest
Pete
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“Following the arrival of a huge convoy of military reinforcements from Iraq…” Fake news. No such thing happened.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 10:24
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

AFAIR You are right. There was no huge Kurdish reinforcement – but a convoy with much appreciated heavy gear from Iraq.
It was not made clear originally whether this material would be allocated to the Deir Ezzor or the Raqqa offensive drive.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 11:06
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

SDF rechaza a los traidores Peshmergas, Barzani es aliado de Erdogan.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 11:55
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Very good 🙂 They can open fire on the other side of the river. I hope they will do.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 11:01
wpDiscuz