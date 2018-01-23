BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 A.M.) – Kurdish forces in Syria’s Afrin region have launched a counter-attack against Turkey-led militias, pushing pro-Ankara rebels to abandon a key piece of high-ground they had earlier taken.

According to both Turkish and Kurdish sources, a counter-attack by raider units of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) has driven Turkey-led forces from Mount Barsaya after the latter initially captured it from the former for several hours on Monday.

Reports clarify that Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army militants were unable to fortify their positions on Mount Barsaya by the time Kurdish fighters launched their counter-attack.

In the end, pro-Ankara rebels were literally sent running from the mountain back towards their starting positions north of Azaz under bombardment from Kurdish artillery.

According to Al-Masdar News journalist Ibrahim Joudeh, so far the Turkish Army and Free Syrian Army groups subordinated to it have not managed to capture any strategic or high-value areas within Afrin in what is now their third day of operations against Kurdish forces throughout the region.