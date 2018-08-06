Kurdish forces are willing and ready to assist government forces in their Sweida anti-Daesh campaign, the Firat news agency reported on Sunday, citing a YPG commander.

In an interview, Commander General Sipan Hemo said the YPG has repeatedly demonstrated its competence in battling and defeating Daesh terrorists in many parts of Syria.

“[The] YPG has proved its success in the fight against ISIS [Daesh in Arabic] and terrorist organizations. The YPG forces under the roof of SDF have liberated one third of the country from ISIS,” the senior YPG officer said.

Syrian Army troops and allied local militiamen were enraged by a string of Daesh terrorist attacks which targeted Sweida’s Druze community last month, killing some 200 civilians. Dozens of young girls were also abducted by the terrorists and are yet to be released.

Commander General Hemo likened the assault on Sweida, which he described as a “savage act,” to Daesh’s campaign against Kobane a few years ago, expressing the Kurds’ solidarity with the people of Sweida.

In addition to mobilizing forces in Sweida, the Syrian Army has also been deploying troops and military assets to northeastern Syria, with offensives in Idlib and north Latakia widely expected to be launched in the next few weeks.

Last month, a Kurdish official said the SDF would be willing to fight alongside government forces in Idlib, as most of the groups occupying the province are backed by Ankara, which has commissioned several cross-border operations against Kurdish forces in both Syria and Iraq.

 

Source: Sputnik

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

Matija Tomac
Why don’t they clear the territory from Daesh terrorists north of Abu Kamal instead?

2018-08-06 20:35
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
It’s a way to say they’re OK to team with SAA. They also said they’d be please to be in for cleansing Idlib… And it’s very more likely to happen since there are about 75-100k cockroaches to take care of there… The few thousands IRGC and Hezbo lamers might not be so useful there while SDF is the #2 force in the country after SAA…

Nestor Arapa
Difícil de creer, creo son especulaciones, pero estar atento a los acontecimientos…
No olvidemos que EE.UU. tiene sus mercenarios estacionados en el desierto de Tanf.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
The al-Tanf thing is more to be used as a bargain chip than anything else.
Note that Russia just proposed the Yanks to help rebuilding Syria too.
If nonetheless SDF/YPG but also USAF help at cleansing Idlib, it will send a strong message to Turkey, Qatar but also Iran and KSA : all their shenanigans won’t be tolerated any more! The region will be stabilised, like it or not!

Commenter
Matija Tomac
“ISIS used US, French-made equipment in east Syria – SANA”

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
USAF will not bomb Idlib. Against, they help them, their sons…

sweet robert
sweet robert
a US war think tank agrees with you.

