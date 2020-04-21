BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Asayish police forces clashed with the National Defense Forces (NDF) in northeastern Syria on Tuesday, resulting in a brief period of heightened tensions.
According to reports from northeastern Syria, the Asayish and NDF forces clashed in the Al-Qamishli District, prompting the Russian military police to quickly deploy to the area to stop the hostilities.
The reports said no one was killed or wounded, but the incident resulted in some increased security measures to prevent any clashes from breaking out again.
The NDF and Asayish have clashed on several occasions in the past, but these hostilities have been far less prevalent since the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached a cooperation agreement last September.
