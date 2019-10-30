Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) armed coalition could be incorporated into the Syrian government forces, Al-Akhbar daily reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper says that Damascus pushes for the disbandment of the SDF, the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and police squads so that they join the Syrian army and law enforcement bodies.
The Syrian government plans to resume the operation of state agencies in the areas earlier controlled by the SDF. Officials of the autonomous Kurdish administration have been offered jobs there. Syrian police will be providing law and order in residential areas.
According to the newspaper, the Kurds, who agreed on October 27 to meet the conditions of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding on joint actions in northeastern Syria and who pulled out their troops at a distance of 32 kilometers from the Turkish border, nevertheless, have not given a definite answer to the ‘roadmap.’ The roadmap stipulates that the regions of al-Hasakah, Raqqa and eastern Deir ez-Zor are to again fall under the jurisdiction of Damascus.
“The Kurds have not yet abandoned their plans to hold in their hands, under the support of the United States, oil wells in northeastern Syria, which provide for their current autonomous existence,” the article reads.
Source: TASS
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.