The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have never been closer to the Islamic State capital after their military forces captured several key sites just a few kilometers northeast of the provincial capital of Raqqa on Saturday.
According to one Kurdish source, the SDF seized the Cotton Center and the nearby Prison Complex, effectively reaching the outskirts of the extremely fortified Division 17 military base.
Dozens of inmates were released from the prison facility while others were still held in custody by the Kurds for further questioning.
With heavy air support from the US-led coalition, Kurdish forces are now less than 4 kilometers from residential neighborhoods in Raqqa.
Nevertheless, several reports suggest that ISIS is gathering reinforcements from the Al-Bab and Palmyra regions to set up a new defensive line around the city.
According to the SDF leadership, its Euphrates Wrath offensive ultimately looks to capture Raqqa in what would be a devastating blow to the self-proclaimed caliphate. However, Turkey has also announced it will lead forces to seize Raqqa while the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) might also look to get involved.
4 Comments on "Kurdish forces liberate prison on the outskirts of Raqqa city"
Who will allow Turkey to lead forces to seize Raqqa?
Al-Bab -> Raqqa Route 4 182 km through SAA and IS territory.
Al-Bab -> Raqqa M 4 179 km through IS and YPG territory.
Akçakale -> Raqqa 95 km through YPG and IS territory.
Make a vote?
My guess nobody.
Turkey’s Second idea: “Turkey will not get … involved in an operation to liberate Syria’s Raqqah from Daesh…” Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday in Munich. He continued: “The United States, Turkey along with local forces, civilian forces, the FSA and other militias… they are at the forefront while we are at the back,”?
Ok now I understand: Turkey is to lead from the back. ROFL.
Pronunciamiento de los Kurdos:… Las fuerzas Turcas…”sirven a los intereses de la agrupación Estado Islámico”, “La comunidad internacional debe reaccionar a las acciones (Turquía) cuando los aviones de guerra de Turquía cruzan la frontera hacia Siria y entregar huelgas en nuestras posiciones “, dijo Abdullah…
Si Turquía quiere involucrarse de verdad lo mejor que puede hacer es reforzar su frontera y no dejar que sigan ingresando mercenarios y suministros de guerra.
ISIS reforzara sus defensas con mas hombres por tanto esto ayudará a que el ejercito Sirio tome impulso en Deir-Ezzur, mismo Palmyra y las zonas rurales de otros lugares…