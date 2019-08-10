BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Afrin Liberation Forces carried out a successful night operation this week against a group of Turkish-backed rebels in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
According to the Twitter account of the Afrin Liberation Forces, their troops raided a post held by the Turkish-backed Jabhat Al-Shamiya militant group in the town of Al-Bab.
The Afrin Liberation Forces said they killed eight members of Jabhat Al-Shamiya in the militant stronghold of Al-Bab during their successful raid on the night of August 9th.
Below is a video of the night raid that was released by the Afrin Liberation Forces this morning:
8 Turkish-backed Jabha al-Shamiyya terrorists were killed in night raid in al-Bab on August 9. pic.twitter.com/2u39g1mDdY
— Afrin Liberation Forces (@HRE_official) August 10, 2019
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.