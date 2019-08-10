BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Afrin Liberation Forces carried out a successful night operation this week against a group of Turkish-backed rebels in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to the Twitter account of the Afrin Liberation Forces, their troops raided a post held by the Turkish-backed Jabhat Al-Shamiya militant group in the town of Al-Bab.

The Afrin Liberation Forces said they killed eight members of Jabhat Al-Shamiya in the militant stronghold of Al-Bab during their successful raid on the night of August 9th.

Below is a video of the night raid that was released by the Afrin Liberation Forces this morning:

8 Turkish-backed Jabha al-Shamiyya terrorists were killed in night raid in al-Bab on August 9. pic.twitter.com/2u39g1mDdY — Afrin Liberation Forces (@HRE_official) August 10, 2019

