BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – At least three Turkish-backed militants were killed by the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this evening.

According to reports from Aleppo, the YPG attacked the Turkish-backed National Army near Azaz city; this resulted in a number of casualties for the latter.

The reports said that the YPG managed to kill at least three members of the Turkish-backed National Army, while wounding a couple more during the clashes.

These latest clashes in northern Aleppo mark the sixth time in the last ten days that firefights have been reported between the YPG and the Turkish-backed militants.

