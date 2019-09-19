BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – At least three Turkish-backed militants were killed by the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this evening.
According to reports from Aleppo, the YPG attacked the Turkish-backed National Army near Azaz city; this resulted in a number of casualties for the latter.
The reports said that the YPG managed to kill at least three members of the Turkish-backed National Army, while wounding a couple more during the clashes.
These latest clashes in northern Aleppo mark the sixth time in the last ten days that firefights have been reported between the YPG and the Turkish-backed militants.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.