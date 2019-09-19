BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – At least three Turkish-backed militants were killed by the  Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this evening.

According to reports from Aleppo, the YPG attacked the Turkish-backed National Army near Azaz city; this resulted in a number of casualties for the latter.

The reports said that the YPG managed to kill at least three members of the Turkish-backed National Army, while wounding a couple more during the clashes.

These latest clashes in northern Aleppo mark the sixth time in the last ten days that firefights have been reported between the YPG and the Turkish-backed militants.

 

Just convey in loud & clear message to the Islamic Jihadis that YPG Women snipers took the Jihadis out. Tell the Turki backed terrorists that YPG has quite a lot of crack women snipers. Puts a whole lot of mental pressure on the Jihadis who will miss their 72 Virgins in their imaginary heaven.

2019-09-20 09:55
Elsewhere it was reported YPG got nightscope equipment from outside, likely KSA, so they can infiltrate during the night. Hopefully they can strengthen their numbers and switch to larger scale infiltration and capture villages and or towns.

