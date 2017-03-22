BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:35 P.M.) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued their large-scale advance in the Al-Raqqa countryside on Wednesday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions along the strategic Aleppo-Raqqa Highway.

Backed by heavy U.S. airstrikes, the Syrian Democratic Forces managed to liberate several villages from the Islamic State terrorists, including Al-Mushayrifah, Abu Hurirah, Al-Karin, and Al-Muhamiyah in western Al-Raqqa.

As a result of their advance on Wednesday, the Kurdish forces have cutoff the Islamic State terrorists at the Aleppo-Raqqa Highway near the strategic town of Tabaqa.

With the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) cutting off ISIL near Deir Hafer and the Kurdish forces obstructing the highway near Tabaqa, the terrorist group now finds themselves in serious trouble as both entities advance in northern Syria.