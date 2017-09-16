BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – Despite reports from Kurdish and opposition sources that either Russian or Syrian warplanes bombed positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Deir Ezzor early this morning, Kurdish-led forces have nonetheless continued to advance in the direction of the region’s provincial capital, laying claim to two new sites.

According to Kurdish media, fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured a sugar factory and electrical station from ISIS militants today. Both sites are located to the southeast of the Deir Ezzor industrial zone, near the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

Today marks the seventh day since Kurdish-led forces began their opportunistic Deir Ezzor offensive (codenamed Al-Jazeera Tempest), taking advantage of the fact that most ISIS forces in the region were and still are on the western side of the Euphrates committed to battles against pro-government forces in and around the city of Deir Ezzor.

Hiding behind the protection offered to them by their Coalition overseers, Kurdish commanders have repeatedly threatened to attack government-led forces that cross to eastern bank of the Euphrates.