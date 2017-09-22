DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:05 A.M.) – The US-backed ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ have virtually met up with the Russian-backed Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after scoring a large advance, Thursday, through the oil-rich desert directly east of Deir Ezzor’s provincial capital.

After ISIS insurgents reportedly withdrew from the area without a fight, SDF units managed to dash southwards of their positions on the M7-highway and capture the Tabiyeh and Al-Isba oil and gas fields in a remarkable coup.

This advance brings Kurdish fighters within a couple kilometers of SAA troops that are simultaneously expanding their beachhead east of the Euphrates River.

Earlier in the day, a separate eastern SDF pincer towards the Khabur River saw SDF forward units overrun three villages and come within striking distance of Al-Suwar, a key junction town and ISIS stronghold near the border with Iraq.

According to a SAA source close to Al-Masdar News, Major General Suheil Al-Hassan had otherwise hoped to capture the aforementioned fields but was obstructed by a powerful ISIS counter-offensive on Tuesday.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

4 Comments on "Kurdish forces capture ISIS oil fields east of Deir Ezzor, outrace the Syrian Army"

Makne
Guest
Makne
Well their masters ordered them (IS) to get out and so they did. What are the kurds doing over there is the question. And when SAA and their allies destroy IS what will happen to them (kurds)?

22/09/2017 01:24
22/09/2017 01:24
Syria Forever
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Syria Forever
That will be the end of the walk in the park, because the so called SDF turned NATO-crime syndicates mercenaries will face the SAA.
Personal I hope the Kurds in the ranks of the NATO-crime syndicates mercenary force will be smart enough to understand there are two ways to go; Listen and learn or be dumb and face extinction.

22/09/2017 01:39
22/09/2017 01:39
Solomon Krupacek
Guest
Solomon Krupacek
Sure. And when did the same in Aleppo countryside, then the SAA ordered them?

22/09/2017 02:55
22/09/2017 02:55
est338lapua
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
est338lapua
is there any doubt that ISIS and the T urds are working in coordination to Partition Syria? T urds should be gassed just as a reminder not toact like puppets

22/09/2017 02:06
22/09/2017 02:06
